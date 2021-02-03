Addiction And Substance Abuse During The Pandemic (Repeat)

Issues around addiction and substance abuse have worsened since the start of the pandemic.

Today we talk about the pandemic's impact with leaders from statewide organizations addressing these problems. We talk about how the pandemic has changed the way people are treated for addiction and substance abuse. And we find out how factors like social and economic issues make recovery more difficult for some, and what people can do if they or a loved one need help.

Originally aired Jan. 20, 2021.

Produced by Jill Sheridan.

Guests:

Doug Hunstinger

Executive Director for Drug Prevention, Treatment and Enforcement, State of Indiana

Brandon George

Vice President, Mental Health America of Indiana; Director, Indiana Addiction Issues Coalition

Justin Phillips

Executive Director, Overdose Lifeline