Advocates Want to See Legislative Reforms To Cash Assistance For Low-Income Families

By Justin Hicks 13 minutes ago

Advocates hope lawmakers will adjust the state's threashold and benefits for TANF.
Credit (Justin Hicks/IPB News)

Some advocates are pushing Indiana’s legislature to increase eligibility and grant amounts, for lower-income families seeking temporary cash assistance. The issue is slated to be discussed in the 2021 legislative session.

A program called Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, or TANF, lets states decide how to spend federal dollars to help some of its poorest families.

Under current Indiana standards, a family of three would have to make almost 90 percent less than current federal poverty guidelines to be eligible. Even then, they’d receive just $288 in assistance each month. 

Jessica Fraser, Indiana Institute for Working Families director, said both the threshold for eligibility and the benefit amount are far lower than they should be. 

“The last time benefit or eligibility levels have been increased in Indiana was in 1988,” Fraser said. “So because that’s a set dollar amount and there’s no inflation adjuster, that value has eroded year over year.” 

The national think tank Center for Budget and Policy Priorities ranked Indiana as having the ninth lowest TANF assistance amount in the country.

Contact reporter Justin at jhicks@wvpe.org or follow him on Twitter at @Hicks_JustinM.

Tags: 
cash assistance
needy families
Indiana
2021 legislative session
Local

Related Content

Indiana Democrats Say Legislature Unprepared For Session Amid COVID-19

By Nov 18, 2020
(Darron Cummings/Associated Press)

Democrats say the General Assembly is not prepared to safely conduct its legislative session in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indiana Passes 500K COVID-19 Cases, Sets Record For Deaths

By Associated Press 25 minutes ago
ISDH

 

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana officials say the state has set a single-day record of newly reported COVID-19 deaths. The state reported Tuesday that 164 new COVID-19 deaths occurred Monday. The previous record was set on Dec. 22 with 143 deaths. The Indiana State Department of Health says another 4,028 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19. It brings the number of Indiana residents known to have had the coronavirus up to 500,282. The state agency also says more than 20% of the 2,951 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday were in intensive care.

Indiana's 2021 Legislative Session Likely To Be Dominated By COVID-19

By Brandon Smith 23 hours ago
(Lauren Chapman/IPB News)

The Indiana General Assembly’s 2021 session will begin soon, with many unanswered questions about how it will go amid the ongoing global pandemic.