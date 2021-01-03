After 50 Years, Hippies Welcome In LaGrange County

This August 1969 file photo shows a portion of the 400,000 concert goers who attended the Woodstock Music and Arts Festival held on a 600-acre pasture near Bethel, N.Y.
LAGRANGE, Ind. (AP) — Peace, love — and LaGrange. LaGrange County in Indiana has repealed a 1971 law that was intended at blocking huge gatherings like the 1969 Woodstock music festival in New York state. County commissioner Dennis Kratz calls it the LaGrange “anti-hippie ordinance.” The ordinance regulated large gatherings that lasted more than 12 hours and involved more than 500 people. The law was recently dropped as part of an effort to repeal LaGrange County ordinances that have no practical use but have been on the books for as long as 100 years. County attorney Kurt Bachman’s research lasted three years.

