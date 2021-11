Alastair Willis, Music Director of the South Bend Symphony Orchestra, previews Anthony DiLorenzo's "Jabberwocky" and Schumann's Symphony No. 2. And we get insights on Samuel Barber's Violin Concerto from violinist Dylana Jenson.

Alastair Willis, Music Director of the South Bend Symphony Orchestra, tells us how Robert Schumann overcame adversity, composing himself out of darkness and despair into light and celebration with his Symphony No. 2. And how American composer Anthony DiLorenzo underscores Alice’s journey through the looking glass back to Wonderland in "Jabberwocky." And we get some insights into Samuel Barber’s beloved violin concerto from violinist Dylana Jenson.