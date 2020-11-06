Ahead Of Gameday Weekend, Notre Dame Sees Record Number Of Active COVID-19 Cases

The University of Notre Dame is reporting a record 220 active COVID-19 cases on its Dashboard. Its seven-day moving average, at 26, is also the highest it’s been since the campus was locked down in August.

With the university’s football game against Clemson on Saturday, St. Joseph County Deputy Health Officer Mark Fox expressed concern about off-campus gatherings.

“The stadium gives me less heartburn than all the other gatherings in restaurants, bars and private homes, where I think there is a significantly greater risk,” Fox said.

Fox urged those gathering for the game to limit their groups to less than 10 people or, ideally, to members of their own household.

In a video address, University President Fr. John Jenkins also urged students to stay vigilant.

“Contact tracing has shown that in many cases, transmission occurred when individuals let their guard down just for a short time in settings they thought were safe,” Jenkins said.

As the semester comes to a close, Jenkins asked students to continue masking, distancing and washing hands throughout the holiday season.

