Airbnb To Review Bookings Ahead Of Michigan Capitol Protests

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Airbnb says it will review reservations in Lansing ahead of expected demonstrations at Michigan's state Capitol and may cancel bookings by anyone determined to be part of a hate group or who may have come to the city with violent intentions. The move comes as state government leaders across the U.S. prepare for potential protests ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration and follows the Jan. 6 storming of U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump. San Francisco-based Airbnb said Wednesday that it would block or cancel all reservations in the Washington, D.C., area during the week of the inauguration.