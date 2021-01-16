Airbnb To Review Bookings Ahead Of Michigan Capitol Protests

Michigan State Police officers patrol outside the state Capitol in Lansing, Mich., Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. With the FBI warning of potential violence at all state capitols Sunday, Jan. 17, the ornate halls of government and symbols of democracy looked more like heavily guarded U.S. embassies in war-torn countries.
Credit (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Airbnb says it will review reservations in Lansing ahead of expected demonstrations at Michigan's state Capitol and may cancel bookings by anyone determined to be part of a hate group or who may have come to the city with violent intentions. The move comes as state government leaders across the U.S. prepare for potential protests ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration and follows the Jan. 6 storming of U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump. San Francisco-based Airbnb said Wednesday that it would block or cancel all reservations in the Washington, D.C., area during the week of the inauguration.

 

