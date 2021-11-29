All IN: Biography of Richard Tregaskis

Listen to the broadcast version of the story.

Today we spend the hour with Indiana biographer Ray Boomhower, to talk about his new book called “Richard Tregaskis: Reporting under Fire From Guadalcanal to Vietnam.” Richard Tregaskis was the author of a bestselling memoir in 1943 called “Guadalcanal Diary.”

We find out how Richard got into the war reporting business, and where it took him during World War Two and beyond. Plus, we find out what impact war reporters like him had at the time, on public perception of the war and general knowledge about what was happening.

Produced by Drew Daudelin.

Guest:

Ray E. Boomhower

Senior Editor, Indiana Historical Society Press; Author, “Richard Tregaskis: Reporting under Fire From Guadalcanal to Vietnam”