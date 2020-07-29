All IN: A Conversation With Judy O'Bannon & Her Reflection On Joe Kernan

Listen to 'All IN' as the host has a conversation with Judy O'Bannon.

Former Indiana first lady Judy O’Bannon has many accolades to her name. From community activism to youth leadership, she’s always busy.

But her work in historic preservation is a decades-long passion that has now earned her the Indiana Landmarks Williamson Prize. We talk to O’Bannon about some of her most notable projects and why saving old buildings, and the stories of the people behind them, is so important to her. Also at the start of the interview she reflects on the life and legacy of Joe Kernan, who succeeded her husband as Indiana's Governor after Frank O'Bannon died in office.

Produced by Matt Pelsor.

Guests:

Judy O’Bannon

Former Indiana First Lady