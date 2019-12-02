All IN: Crime Junkie

Brit Prawat and Ashley Flowers, hosts of the popular true crime podcast “Crime Junkie,” sign posters for fans at a live event.
The true crime genre has exploded in the last five years, especially in the world of podcasts. Since the release of the wildly popular “Serial” in 2014, countless true crime podcasts have emerged.

“Crime Junkie” is one of them. The show, produced in Indianapolis, is downloaded millions of times each week—but it’s faced harsh criticism for its loose, lighthearted approach and recent accusations of plagiarism.Since the hosts don’t claim to be journalists, should they get a pass?

 

We also hear from the author of “The Burger Chef Murders in Indiana,” about the infamous unsolved case from 1978.

 

Produced by Drew Daudelin.

 

Guests:

 

Adam Wren
Writer, contributing editor for Indianapolis Monthly

 

Jake Harper
Producer, host of “Sick” Podcast, Side Effects Public Media

 

Lauren Bavis
Producer, host of “Sick” Podcast, Side Effects Public Media

 

Julie Young
Author of “The Burger Chef Murders in Indiana”

