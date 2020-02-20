All IN: Do Innovation Schools Work?

Indianapolis Public Schools has a unique, complicated system in place designed to help them address underperforming schools. Since its adoption about five years ago, IPS’s so-called “innovation schools” have been a dramatic, controversial change for education in the city.

Some credit its innovative, competitive approach for turning schools around, and others view the experiment as yet another example of the dismantling of public education.

IPS recently announced it wants to turn two problematic schools into innovation restarts. We hear from some who support the system, some who don’t, and the person who leads it. And we’ll hear from the head of an innovation school from Purdue University.

Produced by Drew Daudelin.

Guests:

Eric Weddle

Education Reporter, WFYI

Brandon Brown

CEO, The Mind Trust

Christina Smith

Co-leader of IPS Community Coalition

Scott Bess

Head of Purdue Polytechnic High School

Jamie VanDeWalle

Chief Portfolio Officer, Indianapolis Public Schools