All IN: Food Stamps for Ex-Drug Offenders

By All IN Staff Feb 25, 2020

Cheryl Ashe
Credit Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune

Six years ago, Indiana was among a handful of states that still banned ex-drug offenders from using food stamps, no matter how many years passed, how long they were drug free, or how long they followed parole.

Cheryl Ashe wanted to change that. After spending years driving people who were ineligible for food stamps from food pantry to food pantry, she was convinced it was time to change the law. And after six years of trying, she helped make it happen.

Produced by Maggie Gelon.

Guests:

Cheryl Ashe
Retired librarian, advocate for ex-offenders

Carolina Arroyo
Associate Director of Undergraduate Studies and Director of Internships, Notre Dame University

Emily Weikert Bryant
Executive Director, Feeding Indiana’s Hungry

