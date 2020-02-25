All IN: Food Stamps for Ex-Drug Offenders

Listen to the broadcast version of the show.

Six years ago, Indiana was among a handful of states that still banned ex-drug offenders from using food stamps, no matter how many years passed, how long they were drug free, or how long they followed parole.

Cheryl Ashe wanted to change that. After spending years driving people who were ineligible for food stamps from food pantry to food pantry, she was convinced it was time to change the law. And after six years of trying, she helped make it happen.

Produced by Maggie Gelon.

Guests:

Cheryl Ashe

Retired librarian, advocate for ex-offenders

Carolina Arroyo

Associate Director of Undergraduate Studies and Director of Internships, Notre Dame University

Emily Weikert Bryant

Executive Director, Feeding Indiana’s Hungry