All IN: The Friday Pitch-In

This week’s Friday Pitch-In kicks off with an update on Indiana’s 2020 legislative session. Our statehouse reporter will catch us up on that Pregnancy Accommodations bill the Governor wanted, and a possible short-term extension on syringe exchange programs.

We also talk to the producers behind a new podcast about love, just in time for Valentine’s Day. And we close out the show by asking a Ball State biology professor what’s causing a significant decline in Indiana’s bat population.

Produced by Matt Pelsor.

Guests:

Brandon Smith

Statehouse Reporter, Indiana Public Broadcasting

Lauren Chapman

Digital Producer, Indiana Public Broadcasting

Paige and John Kane

Producers, “Your Love Stories Podcast”

Tim Carter

Chair of the Department of Environmental, Geology, and Natural Resources, Ball State University