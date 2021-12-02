All IN: Legislative session preview

Listen to a broadcast version of the show.

Today we discuss some of the most interesting issues likely to impact the upcoming legislative session, from tax cuts to critical race theory.

Also, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita recently issued an advisory opinion that Black Lives Matter should not be displayed in schools. We find out how schools, families and teachers have responded.

Produced by Mariam Sobh.

Guests:

Brandon Smith

Statehouse Reporter, Indiana Public Broadcasting

Jeanie Lindsay

Education Reporter, Indiana Public Broadcasting

Niki Kelly

Statehouse Reporter, Fort Wayne Journal Gazette