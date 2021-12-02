All IN: Legislative session preview

Today we discuss some of the most interesting issues likely to impact the upcoming legislative session, from tax cuts to critical race theory.
Also, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita recently issued an advisory opinion that Black Lives Matter should not be displayed in schools. We find out how schools, families and teachers have responded.
Produced by Mariam Sobh.
Guests:
Brandon Smith
Statehouse Reporter, Indiana Public Broadcasting
Jeanie Lindsay
Education Reporter, Indiana Public Broadcasting
Niki Kelly
Statehouse Reporter, Fort Wayne Journal Gazette