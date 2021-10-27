All IN: Sick Podcast Season 2 / County Jails Investigation

Listen to the broadcast version of the story.

Today we find out why the team behind the Sick podcast decided to focus on an Indiana prison for their second season.

We also hear from reporters at the IndyStar about their own investigation into the state’s county jails. And we get an update on the latest news around the pandemic.

Produced by Drew Daudelin.

Guests:

Lauren Chapman

Digital Producer, Indiana Public Broadcasting

Lauren Bavis

Co-Host, Sick Podcast; Health Reporter, Side Effects Public Media

Jake Harper

Co-Host, Sick Podcast; Health Reporter, Side Effects Public Media

Ryan Martin

Investigative Reporter, The Indianapolis Star

Tim Evans

Investigative Reporter, The Indianapolis Star