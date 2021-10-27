All IN: Sick Podcast Season 2 / County Jails Investigation

Today we find out why the team behind the Sick podcast decided to focus on an Indiana prison for their second season.
We also hear from reporters at the IndyStar about their own investigation into the state’s county jails. And we get an update on the latest news around the pandemic.
Produced by Drew Daudelin.
Guests:
Lauren Chapman
Digital Producer, Indiana Public Broadcasting
Lauren Bavis
Co-Host, Sick Podcast; Health Reporter, Side Effects Public Media
Jake Harper
Co-Host, Sick Podcast; Health Reporter, Side Effects Public Media
Ryan Martin
Investigative Reporter, The Indianapolis Star
Tim Evans
Investigative Reporter, The Indianapolis Star