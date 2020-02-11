All IN: What is Financial Infidelity?

New research defines financial infidelity as "engaging in any financial behavior that is expected to be disapproved of by one’s romantic partner and intentionally failing to disclose this behavior to them."

Today we learn about what financial infidelity looks like in a relationship, whether or not it can be predicted, and the short-term and long-term impact it can have on couples.

Produced by Maggie Gelon.

Guests:

Jenny Olson

Assistant Professor of Marketing, Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business

Anne Malec

Licensed Clinical Psychologist, Marriage and Family Therapist

Megan McCoy

Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, Faculty for Kansas State’s Financial Therapy Program