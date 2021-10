All IN: Women Experiencing Homelessness

Listen to the broadcast version of the story.

Today we learn about the unique challenges faced by women experiencing homelessness, from access to menstrual products to a lack of maternal health care plans.

Produced by Micah Yason.

Guests:

Marcie Luhigo

Director of Development and Communications, Horizon House in Indianapolis

Lillian Herbers-Kelly

Housing Program Manager, Horizon House in Indianapolis

Jennifer Layton

President and CEO, LTHC Homeless Services in Lafayette

Savannah Wood

Assistant Director, ECHO Housing Corporation in Evansville