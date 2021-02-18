Amid Rising Cases, Notre Dame Enacts New COVID-19 Restrictions

Listen to a broadcast version of this story.

Beginning Thursday, Feb. 18, new COVID-19 restrictions are in place for Notre Dame students, including reduced seating in dining facilities and limited visitation in residence halls. The restrictions come as new daily case counts among students are on the rise.

According to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard, there have been four days in the last two weeks where the university reported over 45 new positive daily cases.

That’s compared to only four days in the entire fall 2020 semester with that many new daily cases.

Last week, Dr. Mark Fox, the St. Joseph County Deputy Health Officer, said he’d be watching “very closely” to see what impact a recent large party held at a local establishment for graduating Notre Dame seniors would have on future case counts.

In response, university officials announced they would be modifying on-campus activity beginning Feb. 18. A letter sent to students Wednesday said all clubs and organizations must move from in-person to virtual activities, and seating at several dining facilities has been reduced to 25 percent capacity.

Additionally, undergraduate students can only visit with residents of their same residence hall.

The letter says the new restrictions will last until at least March 1.

Contact Gemma at gdicarlo@wvpe.org or follow her on Twitter at @gemma_dicarlo.

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating here.