Anderson Council Members Hold Online Public Hearing On Mayor’s Video Some Say Includes Racial Slurs

Several city council members in Anderson held a public hearing online Thursday night to let the community respond to a Facebook video from the Anderson mayor. Some say the video included racial slurs.

The meeting wasn’t an official Anderson City Council meeting because there was no quorum. Only four of nine members attended the Zoom meeting – two Democrats and two Republicans. Despite not being able to take any official action, the four held a public discussion over a Facebook Live video shared on July 4th by Anderson Democratic Mayor Thomas Broderick, Jr.

Broderick has said that video was accidentally triggered. It shows a gray screen with sound. In its 10-minutes, he speaks with his adult son, Evan. Evan brings up the name of council member Ty Bibbs, who is Black, and Broderick says –

“Those people are driving me nuts, Evan.” He continues with swear words.

Council member Rebecca Crumes says the councilors held the meeting because they wanted to hear from Andersonians. She says many in the community were hurt.

One is Mary Baker Boudissa.

“We’re adults who can listen to the context and what was being stated. And when it comes down to it, the mayor’s position that he presents publicly of being in support of the Black community and of wanting to see police brutality be something that’s addressed, and for us to see reform for the good of the community goes to crap when you hear him talk for 10 minutes to his son in a garage.”

Others who spoke say they don’t see the comments as racially charged. Like Gavyn Villegas.

“As Mr. Bibbs stated, the mayor’s lack of restraint is both embarrassing and unacceptable. However, as a Black Lives Matter supporter, I cannot find any areas or incriminating language that undoubtedly suggested racial prejudice or discrimination of any sort.”

Mayor Broderick did not join the Zoom meeting to speak for himself. However, in a letter sent to council members this week, Broderick writes that he was referring to “those who have been opposing our efforts recently.” He says he did not make any inappropriate racial comment.

Some community members and even council members believe Broderick should resign. But the council also says it has no authority to remove the elected official from office.

The second reason for the public hearing was made moot Thursday for two reasons.

First, the council heard from the city attorney that the mayor’s son, Evan Broderick is not a city employee or a contract employee. Then, Evan Broderick resigned from the Madison County Public Defender Board.

Formerly an assistant city attorney, Evan Broderick was arrested earlier this month and charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident. It’s his second such arrest – the first came in 2018, when he resigned his city position. He is awaiting a hearing before the Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission on his first arrest.

The board says Broderick’s cases will be transferred to another public defender.