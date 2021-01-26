Annual Report Shows Modest Improvements For Hoosier Children

Listen to a broadcast version of this story.

Indiana showed some improvement in economic well-being and education outcomes for children, according to an annual report, but the state still struggles to improve children’s health.

Each year, the Indiana Youth Institute works with state and national organizations to create a comprehensive look at issues affecting children. It examines family and community issues, education, economic well-being, and health. In this year’s “Kids Count” report, Indiana improved in state rankings in all of those areas, except for health.

Alicia Kielmovitch, Indiana Youth Institute vice president of data, analytics and research, said the group is especially concerned with a decrease of children covered by health insurance, and an steady increase in the percent of obese Hoosier children.

“Not only is Indiana’s rate of childhood obesity increasing, but other states are improving more rapidly, comparatively,” she said.

The report also captured negative consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic like childhood depression and noted that Black children are overrepresented in juvenile jails and are more likely to live in poverty.

Contact reporter Justin at jhicks@wvpe.org or follow him on Twitter at @Hicks_JustinM.