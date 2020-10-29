Another New Daily High In COVID-19 Cases In Indiana

By Diane Daniels 1 hour ago

Credit ISDH

Newly released data from the Indiana State Dept. of Health indicates that on Wed., Oct. 28th the state recorded another new all-time high in new COVID-19 cases.

3,649 new cases were reported along with 33 additional deaths. Total deaths in the state have now topped the 4,000 mark at 4,024.

The reporting from the state today came with the following disclaimer: 

A historic load of negative labs resulted in the addition of 148 historical tested individuals and 1,351 historical tests administered to today's counts. 

In the past the state has had other instances like this where delayed data was added in. 

Elkhart County is also reporting a record high number of new daily cases in the latest data from the state. The county reported 238 new cases on Oct. 28. 

St. Joseph County also reported a new record high in daily COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with 227 new cases reported. 

Starke County reported its highest number of cases yet during the pandemic with 20 cases reported Wednesday. 

Hospitalizations in the District 2 region of Indiana are also at an all-time high with 226 patients currently in the hospital being treated for COVID-19 as of Wednesday. District 2 is comprised of St. Joseph, Elkhart, Marshall, Starke, Kosciusko, Pulaski and Fulton counties.

Tags: 
Indiana
Covid-19
St. Joseph Couhty
Elkhart County
Starke County
hospitalizations
District 2
Local

Related Content

Indiana Official Says COVID-19 Vaccine Could Be Available As Early As November

By Brandon Smith 2 hours ago
(Justin Hicks/IPB News)

Indiana’s State Health Commissioner says a COVID-19 vaccine could be available for some Hoosiers as early as mid to late November.

Mishawaka Cancels Wrestling Tournament For The 1st time In 42 Years Due To COVID-19

By Diane Daniels 16 hours ago
SCHOOL CITY OF MISHAWAKA LOGO FROM TWITTER

Mishawaka High School's long-time tradition of hosting the Al Smith Invitational wrestling event will not happen this season due to COVID-19. 

53 Indiana Counties Labeled Higher-Risk For COVID-19 Spread

By Associated Press 22 hours ago
ISDH

 

PHM Schools Superintendent Tests Positive For COVID-19

By Oct 28, 2020

In a message to staff on Wednesday, Oct. 28, Penn-Harris-Madison School Superintendent Jerry Thacker announced that he was tested for COVID-19 on Thursday, Oct. 22 and received his positive result this past Monday.

Thacker said in the email that so far, he’s only experiencing mild symptoms and fatigue. He will isolate for 10 days, and as long as his symptoms improve, will return to work on Monday, Nov. 2. 