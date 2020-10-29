Another New Daily High In COVID-19 Cases In Indiana

Newly released data from the Indiana State Dept. of Health indicates that on Wed., Oct. 28th the state recorded another new all-time high in new COVID-19 cases.

3,649 new cases were reported along with 33 additional deaths. Total deaths in the state have now topped the 4,000 mark at 4,024.

The reporting from the state today came with the following disclaimer:

A historic load of negative labs resulted in the addition of 148 historical tested individuals and 1,351 historical tests administered to today's counts.

In the past the state has had other instances like this where delayed data was added in.

Elkhart County is also reporting a record high number of new daily cases in the latest data from the state. The county reported 238 new cases on Oct. 28.

St. Joseph County also reported a new record high in daily COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with 227 new cases reported.

Starke County reported its highest number of cases yet during the pandemic with 20 cases reported Wednesday.

Hospitalizations in the District 2 region of Indiana are also at an all-time high with 226 patients currently in the hospital being treated for COVID-19 as of Wednesday. District 2 is comprised of St. Joseph, Elkhart, Marshall, Starke, Kosciusko, Pulaski and Fulton counties.