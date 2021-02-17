AP: Executioners Sanitized Accounts Of Deaths At Terre Haute Prison

By Associated Press 13 minutes ago

**FILE**The death chamber, equipped for lethal injection, at the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre Haute, Ind., shown in this April 1995 photo.
Credit CHUCK ROBINSON/AP PHOTO/FILE

CHICAGO (AP) — An Associated Press review of court filings shows executioners who put 13 inmates to death during the Trump presidency offered sanitized, incomplete versions of the executions to judges. The written accounts submitted in litigation that aimed to halt the executions referred to gurneys to which inmates were strapped as “beds,” called final breaths “snores” and likened dying to falling asleep. Executioners’ comparatively tranquil depictions of inmates’ reactions to lethal injections of pentobarbital contrasted reports by the AP and other media witnesses of how prisoners’ stomachs shook as the drug took effect. The accounts raise questions about whether officials misled courts to ensure the executions were done before death penalty opponent Joe Biden became president. 

Tags: 
execution
Terre Haute
Indiana
santized reports
Local

Related Content

82 Advocacy Groups Call On Biden To End Federal Executions That Occur In Terre Haute

By Associated Press Feb 9, 2021
CHUCK ROBINSON/AP PHOTO/FILE

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dozens of civil rights and advocacy organizations are calling on the Biden administration to immediately halt federal executions after an unprecedented run of capital punishment under President Donald Trump. They want President Joe Biden to commute the sentences of inmates on federal death row.

For The First Time In 67 Years, U.S. Executes A Woman. It Happened In Indiana.

By Associated Press Jan 13, 2021
ATTORNEYS FOR LISA MONTGOMERY VIA AP

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — The U.S. government has carried out its first execution of a female inmate in nearly seven decades. Authorities executed a Kansas woman who strangled an expectant mother in Missouri and cut the baby from her womb. Lisa Montgomery was pronounced dead at 1:31 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a lethal injection at the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Indiana. Montgomery killed 23-year-old Bobbie Jo Stinnett in Skidmore, Missouri. She was the 11th prisoner executed since July, when President Donald Trump resumed federal executions following 17 years without one.