AP: Middlebury Man Found In Tennessee Awaits Extradition In Elkhart Murder Case

By Associated Press 3 hours ago

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana man charged in the February killing of a 19-year-old man fatally shot outside a convenience store is awaiting extradition to Indiana following his arrest in Tennessee. Twenty-six-year-old Darius K. Thomas was arrested without incident last week in Memphis, Tennessee. The Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office says the Middlebury, Indiana, man was found with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service. The Elkhart Truth reports he was charged last month with murder in the Feb. 5 death of Shamar Barnes. The 19-year-old Elkhart youth died at a hospital after he was found in a parking lot with gunshot wounds to the chest.

