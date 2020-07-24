AP Sources: ACC, Notre Dame Eye 2020 Football Membership

Members of the Notre Dame football team sing at the end of an NCAA college football game against Virginia Tech, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in South Bend, Ind. Notre Dame won 21-20.
Credit CARLOS OSORIO/AP PHOTO

UNDATED (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference and Notre Dame are considering whether the Fighting Irish will give up their treasured football independence for the 2020 season play as a member of the league.

Two people involved in the ACC’s discussions say the league is looking at an 11-game schedule that would include 10 conference games. It would start Sept. 12. Notre Dame would play a full 10-game ACC schedule.

Whether those games would count in the standings and the Irish would be eligible to participate in the ACC championship game for a slot in the Orange Bowl is still to be determined.

