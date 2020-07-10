Archdiocese Of Indianapolis School Policy Barring Trangender Students Prompts Pushback

Listen to a broadcast version of this story.

LGBTQ groups and Democrats at the Statehouse are pushing back against a school policy by the Archdiocese of Indianapolis. The policy bars transgender students from attending schools the Archdiocese oversees.

Democrats have pressed for legislation before, aimed at preventing religious schools from receiving public funding through the state's voucher program if they discriminate.

The efforts have failed after Republicans have rejected their proposals or denied them hearings, but the Archdiocese of Indianapolis's recently unveiled policy on gender identity is causing some, like Rep. Chris Campbell (D-West Lafayette) to renew calls for action.

"The number one priority of these dollars is to educate the children in our state and that means all of our children," she said.

Organizers have also scheduled a caravan protest for Saturday to rally against the Archdiocese and its school policy excluding transgender students.

