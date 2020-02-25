Arrest Made In Deadly Mishawaka Crash Earlier This Month That Followed A HIgh Speed Police Chase

Today the St. Joseph Co. Prosecutor's office announced that Travis William Logan, Jr., 19, was arrested in connection with a deadly crash on Feb. 7.

Logan is accused of fleeing police and hitting a car at McKinley and Fir/Byrkit in Mishawaka.

The driver of that car, John Riedle, was killed and Riedle's passenger was seriously injured.

Logan was arrested this morning by the St. Joseph Co. Airport Authority.

Charging documents released in the case indicate that police clocked Logan driving 99 mph. An officer estimates the speed increased to 108-110 mph during the police chase. Prior to the crash, police also learned the vehicle Logan was driving was stolen.

He is charged with the following:

Count I: Resisting Law Enforcement

Level 3 Felony

Count II: Resisting Law Enforcement

Level 5 Felony

Count III: Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Death or Catastrophic Injury

Level 4 Felony

Count IV: Leaving the Scene of an Accident with Moderate or Serious Bodily Injury

Level 6 Felony

Logan is scheduled for an initial court appearance Wednesday, Feb. 26.