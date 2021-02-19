Asian Americans And The Model Minority

In recent weeks, news surrounding the Asian American community has grown, from rising cases of hate crimes against Asian Americans to the coup in Myanmar.

Today we talk to Ellen Wu, director of the Asian American Studies Program at IU, about the Asian American community and the stereotypes around it. We find out where the concept of the Model Minority came from, and how it affects other communities.

Produced by Micah Yason.

Guest:

Ellen Wu

Associate Professor, Indiana University Department of History

Director, Asian American Studies Program at IU

Author, The Color of Success: Asian Americans and the Origins of the Model Minority