Atlanta stadium takes a swipe at cash

The Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta is one of the first in the country to go cashless. The stadium says the move saves time, money and allows it to drop concession stand prices, which had been set in full dollars to eliminate the need for small change. A $2 hot dog now costs $1.50, plus sales tax. For customers who only have cash, the stadium has installed machines that convert it to prepaid Visa cards, free of charge. Experts say more venues with large crowds could soon be experimenting with going cashless.