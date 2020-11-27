IN Attorney General Challenges Decision Allowing Same-Sex Parents To Be Listed On Birth Certificates

By Associated Press 31 minutes ago

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill
Credit Brandon Smith/IPB News

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s attorney general has submitted a brief to the U.S. Supreme Court arguing that it should reverse a federal appeals court ruling that allowed both members of same-sex couples in Indiana to be listed as parents on their children's birth certificates. Attorney General Curtis Hill's petition follows a January decision by the U.S. 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in a case that originally involved Ashlee and Ruby Henderson, a gay married couple from Lafayette who challenged Indiana’s birth records law. Other couples later joined the case. The Hendersons' attorney expects Hill’s brief to be discussed during a Dec. 11 conference by the high court.

Tags: 
same-sex couples
birth certificates
Indiana
Attorney general
Curtis Hill
Local

