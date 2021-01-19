Attorneys: Ex-Governor Charged In Wrong County Over Flint

By ED WHITE and DAVID EGGERT Associated Press

former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder. Snyder was charged with two misdemeanor counts willful neglect of duty Jan. 14, 2021 in connection with the Flint water crisis in Flint, Mich.
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Attorneys for former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder are telling prosecutors that the Flint water case should be dismissed because he was charged in the wrong county. Snyder was charged last week with two misdemeanor counts of willful neglect of duty. The former Republican governor was indicted by a Genesee County judge who sat as a grand juror and considered evidence presented by prosecutors. Snyder lawyer Brian Lennon says in a letter to prosecutors Tuesday the allegations occurred at the governor's office in Lansing. Snyder is among nine people charged in a new investigation of the crisis.

 

