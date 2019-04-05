Bacon: MSU made it to Final Four thanks to determination, teamwork

Doug Tribou's conversation with John U. Bacon about the 2019 Final Four.

Qualifying for March Madness is a milestone for many college basketball programs, but if your team is still playing in April that’s really something. Michigan State is one of the four teams still alive in the NCAA Men’s basketball tournament. The Spartans will take on Texas Tech Saturday night in Minneapolis.



Michigan Radio sports commentator John U. Bacon joined Morning Edition's Doug Tribou for a Final Four preview.

Michigan State knocked off Bradley, Minnesota, and Louisiana State. Then last weekend, the Spartans beat Duke -- the tournament’s top overall seed.

Bacon says this MSU team "should not be here."

So how'd they make it to the Final Four? Teamwork.

"This team playing more like a team more than probably any Tom Izzo team I've seen, which is saying something," says Bacon.

Michigan State faces Texas Tech Saturday night at 8:49 p.m.

John U. Bacon is Michigan Radio’s sports commentator. He’s also the author of ten books, six of them national bestsellers. His latest, Best of Bacon: Select Cuts, is out now.

