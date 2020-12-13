Ball State President Tests "Presumptively Positive" For COVID-19

Ball State University President Geoff Mearns learned Saturday morning he tested “presumptively positive” for COVID-19. The news was released in a statement from the university, Saturday afternoon. The statement says he is without symptoms and is quarantining at home with his wife, Jennifer, who also has no symptoms.

The statement went on to say Mearns has strictly adhered to safety procedures since the pandemic began. Mearns took a PCR nasal-swab test, Friday morning, and is following CDC guidelines as well as university protocols. He has also completed a contact-tracing process.



Meanwhile, Mearns will continue to consult with his primary care physician.