Ball State President Tests "Presumptively Positive" For COVID-19

By Stan Sollars 1 hour ago

Ball State University President Geoff Mearns
Credit Photo provided by Ball State University

Ball State University President Geoff Mearns learned Saturday morning he tested “presumptively positive” for COVID-19.  The news was released in a statement from the university, Saturday afternoon.  The statement says he is without symptoms and is quarantining at home with his wife, Jennifer, who also has no symptoms.

The statement went on to say Mearns has strictly adhered to safety procedures since the pandemic began.  Mearns took a PCR nasal-swab test, Friday morning, and is following CDC guidelines as well as university protocols.  He has also completed a contact-tracing process. 


Meanwhile, Mearns will continue to consult with his primary care physician.

Ball State
Geoff Mearns
President
Covid-19
Local

Ball State To Offer Weekday “Study Days” Instead Of Spring Break To Students

By Stephanie Wiechmann Dec 11, 2020
Ball State University on Facebook

Ball State University wants to give students a break during the spring semester.  But with COVID-19’s spread, many schools have canceled a traditional spring break.  As IPR’s Stephanie Wiechmann reports, Ball State has come up with another solution.

Ball State University students will return to campus on January 19. And instead of a week-long spring break where students could travel – potentially spreading or contracting COVID-19 – the university is offering three “study days” throughout the semester.

Ball State Requires COVID Test For Students To Return In January

By Stephanie Wiechmann Nov 16, 2020
(Photo: Ball State University on Facebook)

Ball State University will require students be tested for COVID-19 when they return in January for the spring semester.

Several schools like Indiana University and Purdue required students arriving on campus this past fall to be tested for coronavirus.  But Ball State was not one of them.  Instead, it allowed students to “self-certify” they had tested negative or quarantined safely before moving to Muncie.