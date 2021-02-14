Ban On Local Housing Rules Pushed By Indiana Homebuilder From Elkhart County

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A proposed ban on Indiana cities and counties adopting local housing design standards is being pushed by a state lawmaker who owns a homebuilding company. Ethics experts tell The Indianapolis Star that Republican Rep. Doug Miller’s involvement in the legislation is inappropriate because of his ownership of the Elkhart-based company and his role on the board of directors for the National Association of Homebuilders. Miller says the bill he’s sponsoring is aimed at increasing affordable housing options and restraining local government overreach. Republican House Speaker Todd Huston says the Legislature is a part-time job and that Miller is bringing his expertise to the issue.