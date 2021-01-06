Beacon Health's Sunburst Races Moved To September

Listen to a broadcast version of this story.

Beacon Health System’s Sunburst Races usually take place in June, but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, this year’s races have been moved to late September.

Sunburst officials announced this week that all races will be moved to Saturday, Sept. 25 to help ensure runners can participate in person.

The release says it’s likely extra precautions will be put in place to keep runners safe. Those could include COVID-19 screenings, face mask requirements and extra distance between runners.

The 2020 Sunburst Races were originally moved from June to August, before being cancelled entirely due to pandemic concerns.

The 2021 races will start at Four Winds Field near downtown South Bend. Officials say they should know the location of the finish line by the time registration opens on April 1.

Contact Gemma at gdicarlo@wvpe.org or follow her on Twitter at @gemma_dicarlo.

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating here.