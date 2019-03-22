Benton Harbor Cracking Down On Illegal Dumping

By Associated Press 28 minutes ago

Benton Harbor City Hall
Credit LINDSEY SMITH / MICHIGAN RADIO

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A southwestern Michigan city says it's cracking down on illegal dumping as it grapples with a problem that's both an eyesore and expensive.

Benton Harbor officials said Thursday authorities have arrested four people in connection with illegal dumping. The Public Safety Department is working with the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality on investigations.

Efforts to combat it include increasing fines and adding the cost of trash removal for those caught dumping it. Officials also might seize vehicles used for dumping.

Officials say the city has spent roughly $170,000 in the past few years on dumpsters to remove illegally dumped trash. They say there are piles of rubbish and debris in alleys, on roadsides, vacant lots and elsewhere throughout the city.

Tags: 
Benton Harbor
illegal dumping
Michigan DEQ

Related Content

Berrien County Offering Water Filters To Benton Harbor Residents

By Feb 4, 2019
Jennifer Weingart / WVPE Public Radio

 

The Berrien County Health Department is beginning a campaign this week to hand out water filters to the residents of Benton Harbor. That’s after high lead levels were found in the city’s drinking water.

Some water in the city tested above action levels for lead last fall. Since that time city officials found the problem to be with the aging lead service lines that many Benton Harbor homes have.

Last anchor store at Orchards Mall in Benton Harbor closing

By Mar 5, 2019

The J.C. Penney store at the Orchards Mall in Benton Harbor is slated to close July 5th.

Superintendent: Benton Harbor Area Schools bearing down on a crisis

By Diane Daniels Mar 12, 2019

Benton Harbor Area Schools is bearing down on a financial and academic crisis that might significantly impact its ability to provide quality educational services to its students, according to CEO/Superintendent Dr. Robert Herrera. During his public CEO/Superintendent meeting held Tuesday, Dr. Herrera provided a State of the District review since he took the reins in July 2018.