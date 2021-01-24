Benton Harbor, St. Joseph Plan To Erect King Statues

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Two neighboring cities in southwestern Michigan are making a public commitment to social justice by installing statues of Martin Luther King Jr. in both communities. Benton Harbor is 84% Black, and St. Joseph is 84% white. Each city will also erect separate statues of a resident who is remembered as a social justice leader in each city. Benton Harbor Commissioner Edward Isom says art has a unique ability to enhance both communities. The goal is to have the statues up in 2022. Donations will be accepted.

