Bernie Sanders' Campaign To Request Recount Of Iowa Caucus

By Associated Press 3 minutes ago

Democratic presidential candidates, Sen. Bernie Sanders (left), Sen. Amy Klobuchar and businessman Tom Steyer raise their hands during a Democratic presidential primary debate on Friday at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, N.H.
Credit Elise Amendola / AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign plans to ask for a partial recount of the Iowa caucus results after the state Democratic Party released results of its recanvass that show Sanders and Pete Buttigieg in an effective tie.

In the new results, Buttigieg has 563.207 state delegate equivalents and Sanders has 563.127 state delegate equivalents out of 2,152 counted.

That is a margin of 0.004 percentage points. The Associated Press remains unable to declare a winner based on the available information, as the results may still not be fully accurate and are still subject to the recount.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont is expanding his campaign's operations in Michigan three weeks before the state's Democratic primary. 