Berrien Co. Health Dept. Postpones Vaccination Appointments For Feb. 23 Due To Shipping Delays

The Berrien County Health Department will postpone all vaccine appointments scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 23. Those appointments have been rescheduled for Monday, March 1.

(Read the full release from the health department below.)

(Benton Harbor, MI) --- The Berrien County Health Department has been notified by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) that due to last week’s winter storms across the United States, COVID-19 vaccine shipments to local health departments this week have been delayed. Due to these delays, the Berrien County Health Department (BCHD) must postpone appointments previously scheduled for Tuesday, February 23rd at a clinic located at the Health Department’s Benton Harbor office at 2149 E. Napier Ave. Those who had appointments for Tuesday, February 23rd have been rescheduled to receive their vaccine dose on Monday, March 1st at the same time of their previously scheduled appointment.

Everyone who had an appointment on February 23rd was to receive a 2nd dose of the Moderna vaccine. All of these 2nd dose appointments are being rescheduled for Monday, March 1st at the same time as their previously scheduled appointment at the Health Department’s Benton Harbor office. There are limited options available for alternative appointments if Monday, March 1st will not be possible; clients are strongly encouraged to come for their 2nd dose on that date.

At this time, first dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments scheduled at senior centers on Wednesday and Thursday of this week are not impacted. If there are other unforeseen impacts to upcoming clinics, BCHD will notify clients and reschedule appointments. Questions may be directed to the BCHD COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-815-5485 or email at publichealth@bchdmi.org.

“No one should worry that they will not be guaranteed their second dose of the vaccine due to this clinic postponement,” said Berrien County Health Officer, Nicki Britten. “Vaccine doses are secure for those who had an appointment, albeit slightly delayed by unfortunate winter storms experienced by much of the county within the last week.”

Research from the World Health Organization indicates that the Moderna vaccine has been shown to have an efficacy of approximately 92% in protecting against COVID-19, starting 14 days after the first dose. While the second dose of the vaccine should be administered as close to the recommended 28-day interval as possible, the CDC has issued guidance that the second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine may be administered up to 6 weeks (42 days) after the first dose.