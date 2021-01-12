Berrien County Moves To Next Phase Of COVID-19 Vaccination

The Berrien County Health Department and Spectrum Health Lakeland will partner to move forward with the next phase of Michigan’s COVID-19 vaccination. Limited appointments are now available for those over age 65 and for certain groups of essential workers. 

 

Since the vaccine supply is still limited, the health department and Spectrum Lakeland will schedule appointments using cross-referenced waiting lists of people who have already expressed interest in getting the vaccine. 

 

They’re also working directly with employers to target frontline workers, and with partner agencies to reach senior centers and homebound individuals.

 

The joint approach is meant to prioritize populations at risk for severe COVID-19 cases due to risk factors like age or exposure on the job.

 

Individuals over age 65 and employers of essential workers are encouraged to fill out the health department’s pre-registration wait list or the pre-registration survey via Lakeland MyChart.

 

