Berrien County's 5th District Commission Race Ends In A Tie

Berrien County has released unofficial election results with about 98 percent of precincts reporting. One of those races is a dead tie.

Republican Bruce Gorenflo and Democrat Rayonte Bell are vying for the 5th District County Commission seat, and they both have 3,934 votes.

Bell said neither he nor Gorenflo were expecting that outcome.

“We communicated earlier; we were both shocked at the results," he said. "I didn’t know what to expect going into this, but this was surely not one of those things.”

What happens now, according to Berrien County Elections Coordinator Jason Watts, is that the board of canvassers will check for any errors that would change the vote total.

If there’s still a tie after that, candidates will “draw lots” from a box. Whoever draws the lot with the word “elected” on it, wins. The losing candidate can then request a recount.

Michigan’s county boards of canvassers have until November 17th to certify election results.

