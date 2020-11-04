Berrien County's 5th District Commission Race Ends In A Tie

By 1 hour ago

Berrien County has released unofficial election results with about 98 percent of precincts reporting. One of those races is a dead tie. 

Republican Bruce Gorenflo and Democrat Rayonte Bell are vying for the 5th District County Commission seat, and they both have 3,934 votes.

Bell said neither he nor Gorenflo were expecting that outcome.

“We communicated earlier; we were both shocked at the results," he said. "I didn’t know what to expect going into this, but this was surely not one of those things.”

What happens now, according to Berrien County Elections Coordinator Jason Watts, is that the board of canvassers will check for any errors that would change the vote total.

If there’s still a tie after that, candidates will “draw lots” from a box. Whoever draws the lot with the word “elected” on it, wins. The losing candidate can then request a recount. 

Michigan’s county boards of canvassers have until November 17th to certify election results.

Contact Gemma at gdicarlo@wvpe.org or follow her on Twitter at @gemma_dicarlo

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating here. 

Tags: 
2020 election
Berrien County
Rayonte Bell
Bruce Gorenflo
ELECTION results
Local

Related Content

Berrien County Vote Results

By Diane Daniels 11 hours ago
(AP Photo/David Goldman)

Berrien County's updated accurate vote totals are not showing up in data being reported so far by some of the major networks and media organizations (including AP and NPR.)  With 97.58% of the vote in, President Trump has won 43, 148 votes to Joe Biden's 36,451.

To view the updated resuts, here is a link.

St. Joseph Co. (Indiana) Releases Election Results From Day 2 Of Counting

By Diane Daniels 2 hours ago

The St. Joseph Co. Clerk's office has released the following unofficial vote results at the end of Day 2 of counting. These results reflect all but 60% of mail-in absentee ballots.