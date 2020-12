The short list of nominees for the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana Authors Awards came out in early August. The awards happen every two years, and celebrate the best books written by Indiana authors.

Today we talk to nominated authors in the genre category.

Originally aired August 24.

Produced by Drew Daudelin.

Guests:

Maurice Broaddus

Author, “Pimp My Airship”

Sofi Keren

Author, “Painted Over”

Nate Powell

Author, “Come Again”

Larry Sweazy

Author, “See Also Proof: A Marjorie Trumaine Mystery”