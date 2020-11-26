"Beyond Heartbreaking." IN Health Commissioner On COVID-19 Death Toll, The Worst May Be Yet To Come

By Associated Press 15 minutes ago

(FILE) Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box
Credit (LAUREN CHAPMAN/IPB NEWS)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana health officials are doubling down on pleas for Hoosiers to stay at home for the holidays and cooperate with virus mitigation efforts as statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths continue to hit record highs. The Indiana State Department of Health added 63 more deaths to state’s pandemic toll Wednesday, making November Indiana’s deadliest COVID-19 month with 1,055 confirmed deaths. State health commissioner Dr. Kristina Box called the record-breaking death total and other increasing metrics “beyond heartbreaking" during a Wednesday news briefing with Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb. With many Hoosiers ignoring pleas to stay home for the holidays, Box said she's concerned that more Indiana counties will see spikes in COVID-19 spread in the coming weeks.

Tags: 
Dr. Kris Box
Indiana
Covid-19
Local
deaths

Related Content

Elkhart Co. Doctors And Nurses Illustrate Situation Inside Local Hospitals In "Candid Conversation"

By Nov 19, 2020
Screenshot captured via YouTube

Elkhart County Commissioner Suzie Weirick hosted a “Candid COVID Conversation” with local leaders on Wednesday to illustrate the situation inside area hospitals.

Jennifer Swain, an ICU nurse at Elkhart General, said the number of nurses in the ICU is double what it was at this time last year – and it’s still not enough. She had six patients die on her last shift alone.

“I can handle the stress of sick patients, but it’s not having what you need," Swain said. "So like, when you need that next ventilator and it’s not there and you say, ‘Sorry, I don’t know what to do.’”

Second "Candid Conversation" Features Officials From Goshen Hospital

By 13 hours ago
Captured via WebX

Elkhart County Commissioner Suzie Weirick hosted a second “candid COVID conversation” on Wednesday, Nov. 25, with representatives from Goshen Hospital. 

You can watch the full conversation here.

When asked when he expected Elkhart County to move from the state’s red designation back to orange, Dr. Dan Nafziger, Chief Medical Officer at Goshen Hospital, said April.

Indiana COVID-19 Map Shows Fewer Counties In Red, Statewide Hospitalizations Continue To Climb

By 19 hours ago
ISDH

Today, the Indiana State Department of Health updated the color coding on its map tracking COVID-19 cases in all 92 Hoosier counties. Based on information released at noon, 17 counties are now in the most serious "red" designation, which is four fewer than last week.

In the WVPE listening area, both Elkhart and LaGrange counties remain in the red. Elkhart County moved to the red designation on Nov. 18, and LaGrange County entered the red on Nov. 11.

Local Hospitals Face Staffing Challenges As COVID-19 Surge Continues

By Nov 19, 2020
Photo provided courtesy of Goshen Health

Speaking at the state COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday, Sarah Paturalski, Vice President of Nursing and Clinical Services at Beacon Health System, said that Beacon is 10 ICU beds over capacity, meaning staff has had to ration healthcare.

“People who need a screening colonoscopy or an outpatient elective procedure, we’re not able to do that right now," Paturalski said. "We need to deploy that staff to help us with the high-acuity cases we have on the inpatient side of the hospital.”