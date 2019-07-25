Biden, Booker Among Presidential Candidates Who Address Urban League Conference In Indy

By Brandon Smith 1 hour ago

National Urban League President Marc Morial conducts a Q&A with former Vice President Joe Biden.
Credit David Wolfe Bender/WFYI

Some of the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates laid out, briefly, their plans to help end systemic racism in speeches at the National Urban League conference Thursday.

Ten candidates are set to address the conference in Indianapolis this week.

Urban League President Marc Morial has said he’s interested in not just hearing the candidates make campaign promises but also talk about their records. Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) emphasized that.

“I will dismantle a system of mass incarceration," Booker says. "You can believe me because it’s the work that I’ve been doing the past two decades of my life.”

All the candidates addressed issues of voter suppression and Russian interference in elections, including former Vice President Joe Biden.

“I’ve been making this argument for a long time: voter registration should be automatic, automatic upon turning 18,” Biden says.

Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio), former Rep. John Delaney (D-Md.), and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) also spoke.

