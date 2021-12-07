Biden voices deep concern to Putin over Russian military build up near Ukraine

President Biden held a two-hour long video call with Russian President Vladimir Putin Tuesday, at a tense time in U.S. and European relations with Moscow over the buildup of Russian troops surrounding Ukraine.

According to a White House readout of the conversation, Biden "voiced the deep concerns of the United States and our European Allies about Russia's escalation of forces surrounding Ukraine and made clear that the U.S. and our Allies would respond with strong economic and other measures in the event of military escalation."

Biden also "reiterated his support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and called for de-escalation and a return to diplomacy," according to the readout.

It's estimated nearly 100,000 Russian troops have been amassed at Russia's border with Ukraine, prompting fears that Russia is preparing to launch a military invasion of its neighbor to the west, is it did in 2014, when it annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula.

The administration planned to brief NATO partners about the conversation. And National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan is expected to provide more details about the call at an afternoon briefing with reporters.

