Big Indiana Teacher Protest Didn't Prompt Funding Action

Several thousand teachers at a boisterous Statehouse rally put complaints about their treatment in front of Indiana lawmakers as this year's legislative session started.

But those chants for improved school funding didn't result in additional money as Republican lawmakers pushed through this year's only planned spending bill even before the session reached its midpoint this past week.

The school funding rebuff came as several legislators said that few teachers had contacted them since the rally. The Indiana State Teachers Association president says educators made their point with the protest and faulted legislators for not addressing Indiana's stagnant teacher pay.