Big Ten Eliminates Non-Conference Football Games In 2020

The Big Ten Conference won’t play nonconference games in football or other sports this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.The league made the announcement on Thursday citing medical advice, but also added the caveat that that’s only “if the Conference is able to participate in fall sports.” The announcement came a day after the Ivy League Conference canceled sporting events until at least January.

IU's VP and Dir. of Intercollegiate Athletics, Scott Dolson, says, "“Throughout this process the health and safety of our students, coaches, staff and fans has been our number one priority, and I want to thank Commissioner Warren for his leadership as we navigate these unprecedented and challenging times. I also appreciate the tremendous support and patience that our fans continue to display as we map out the best path to be able to move forward safely. Along with my fellow Big Ten athletic directors, we know that there remain many questions that still need to be answered, and we will work toward finding those answers in the coming weeks.”