Big Ten Football Season Set To Begin On Labor Day Weekend

By ERIC OLSON AP College Football Writer 23 seconds ago

Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey (12) tries to scramble away from Purdue defensive end Derrick Barnes (55) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Indiana defeated Purdue 44-41 in double overtime.
Credit (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

The Big Ten released its 10-game conference-only football schedule beginning as early as Labor Day weekend but cautioned there is no certainty games will be played. The Big Ten had announced a month ago it would shorten the season and eliminate nonconference games because of the coronavirus pandemic. Teams will play conference opponents they originally were scheduled to meet and will have one additional cross-division game. The regular season runs through Nov. 21. The 10 games would be played over at least 12 weeks, with each team having two open dates. If necessary, makeup games can be played during bye weeks.

 

Big Ten Eliminates Non-Conference Football Games In 2020

By Associated Press & Adam Pinsker Jul 9, 2020

The Big Ten Conference won’t play nonconference games in football or other sports this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.The league made the announcement on Thursday citing medical advice, but also added the caveat that that’s only “if the Conference is able to participate in fall sports.” The announcement came a day after the Ivy League Conference canceled sporting events until at least January.  

Penske Reverses Course, Closes Indianapolis 500 To Fans

By JENNA FRYER AP Auto Racing Writer & Samantha Horton IPBS 21 hours ago
DARRON CUMMINGS / AP

Roger Penske has reversed course and decided not to allow fans at the Indianapolis 500 later this month. The 104th running of "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing" will be the first without spectators, who showed up at Indianapolis Motor Speedway every year even during the Great Depression. It was a flip for Penske, who initially said he wouldn't run the 500 without fans. But as the pandemic continued to spread through the nation, the decision was made to limit capacity to 50%. The speedway then lowered that number to 25% and now has decided on no fans at all.

Teachers Union Backs Strike If Schools Can't Reopen Safely

By CASEY SMITH Associated Press/Report for America 18 hours ago
(Lauren Chapman/IPB News)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana's American Federation of Teachers says it supports the national union's resolution that calls on members to go on strike to ensure schools reopen safely. During a press conference Tuesday, the union, which represents around 4,500 educators and education staff statewide, called for schools to only reopen for in-person instruction if coronavirus cases are kept under control, if teachers and staff are provided with adequate personal protective equipment, and funding for necessary resources such as masks and cleaning products is provided.