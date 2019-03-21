IN Bill Could Give Coroners More Options To ID Bodies

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Legislation that's expected to become state law would give Indiana's coroners the option of using surgically inserted medical devices to identify bodies.



Senate members voted 48-0 Tuesday to advance the measure, which had cleared the House 97-1 in January.



Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb is expected to sign the bill into law.



The legislation was supported by the Indiana Coroners Association. It would allow county coroners to positively identify a corpse by matching the unique serial number of a surgically inserted medical device, such as a pacemaker or breast implant, with the manufacturer's record of who received the device.



Under current Indiana law, the identification of a body is only valid if confirmed by fingerprints, DNA, dental records or recognition by an immediate relative.