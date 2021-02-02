Bill Dissolving State Wetlands Protections Passes Indiana Senate

By Rebecca Thiele 17 minutes ago

A small wetland in Marshall County, 2005
Credit (Derek Jensen/Wikimedia Commons)

controversial bill that would dissolve protections for the state’s wetlands passed in the Senate on Monday.

The author of the bill, Sen. Chris Garten (R-Charlestown), says the Indiana Department of Environmental Management has unfairly targeted Hoosier farmers, instructing employees to find new wetlands.

“We’re talking about a farmer who has a broken drain tile, who’s farmed a multigenerational farm his entire life, and he’s now being told he can’t do anything there. He can’t even replace the drain tile," he said.

Garten said farmers also fear retaliation from the agency. But senators who oppose the bill question the motives behind dissolving the entire program.

READ MORE: How Do I Follow Indiana's Legislative Session? Here's Your Guide To Demystify The Process  

If the bill becomes law, it would also dismiss pending lawsuits. Sen. Greg Taylor (D-Indianapolis), who is also an attorney, called the bill unethical and said it will only lead to more litigation in the future.

“We are the legislature. We are not administrative law judges. We are not judicial officers. This is a direct violation of the separation of powers," he said.

Federally regulated wetlands would still be protected under the bill. However, because of changes to the Waters of the United States rule two years ago, now the majority of wetlands in Indiana aren’t protected by that law.

The bill passed by a vote of 29 to 19. It now moves to the House for consideration.

READ MORE: Bill To Remove State Protections For Wetlands, Passed By Committee

Contact Rebecca at rthiele@iu.edu or follow her on Twitter at @beckythiele.

Indiana Environmental reporting is supported by the Environmental Resilience Institute, an Indiana University Grand Challenge project developing Indiana-specific projections and informed responses to problems of environmental change.

Tags: 
wetlands
Indiana
2021 legislative session
environment
farming
Local

Related Content

Bill Aims To Help Some Communities With Failing Septic Systems, But More Need Support

By Rebecca Thiele Jan 27, 2021
(Courtesy of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency)

It may get easier for underserved communities with failing septic tanks to get water and sewer systems. A state House bill addressing that issue passed out of committee by a unanimous vote on Tuesday. But the bill doesn’t cover everyone who needs help.