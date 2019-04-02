Bill To Expand Abortion Ethical Exemptions Heads To Governor

A bill allowing pharmacists to refuse to dispense abortion-inducing drugs is one step away from becoming law.

Senate lawmakers sent the measure to the governor amid heated debate.

Current law lets doctors and hospital employees refuse to participate in abortion procedures for religious, ethical or moral reasons. This year’s legislation would extend that to pharmacists, nurses, and physician assistants. Sen. Liz Brown (R-Fort Wayne), the measure’s author, says health care providers shouldn’t have to violate their beliefs.

“And as the abortion industry has evolved, so has their conscience protections,” Brown says.

But Sen. Mark Stoops (D-Bloomington) says the bill lets health care providers impose their religious views on their patients.

“You are now allowing licensed and certified professionals to deny care, which is part of the responsibility of their profession,” Stoops says.

The Senate approved the bill along party lines.