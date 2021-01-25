Bill To Expand Assistance For State's Poorest Families Heads To Senate Floor

By Justin Hicks 56 minutes ago

A child carries a basket of groceries in Gary, Indiana.
Credit (Justin Hicks/IPB News)

A bill that would gradually expand assistance for impoverished Hoosiers with children easily passed a committee vote Monday with only two senators opposing it. It now goes to the Senate floor. 

Each year, Indiana receives about $200 million from the federal government to give cash assistance, child care and work training to some of the state’s poorest parents. It funds a program called Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, or simply TANF.

Although it's federally funded, the state gets to decide who is eligible for that assistance and how much money they get. 

READ MORE: How Do I Follow Indiana's Legislative Session? Here's Your Guide To Demystify The Process

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on COVID-19 and other statewide issues.

Bill author Sen. Jon Ford (R-Terre Haute) said Indiana’s income eligibility cutoff – $288 a month for a family of three – is so low only about 6 out of 100 families in poverty are able to get cash assistance. 

“Indiana has one of the lowest eligibility percentages in the country,” he said. 

The bill would make it so that income cutoffs for assistance would become percentages – not set amounts – and would gradually increase the percents to reach half of the federal poverty rate in three years. It would make Indiana’s eligibility comparable to neighboring states.

Contact reporter Justin at jhicks@wvpe.org or follow him on Twitter at @Hicks_JustinM.

Tags: 
food aid
Indiana
2021 legislative session
Indiana senate
TANF
temporary assistance for needy families
Local

Related Content

Lawmaker's Bill Would Prevent Many Future COVID-19 Restrictions

By Brandon Smith 1 hour ago
(Justin Hicks/IPB News)

An Indiana lawmaker wants to ban state and local governments from ever again imposing many of the COVID-19 restrictions in place over the last year.

Indiana Lawmakers Consider Changes To Vote-By-Mail System

By Brandon Smith 3 hours ago
(Lauren Chapman/IPB News)

Indiana lawmakers want to make a few changes to the state’s vote-by-mail system in the wake of a surge of mail-in ballots during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Weekly Statehouse Update: State Of The State, Holcomb Shuts Down Government Buildings

By Jan 23, 2021
(Brandon Smith/IPB News)

Gov. Eric Holcomb delivered a very different State of the State address, while legislative activity was halted all week over security concerns. 

Legislative Leaders Say They'll Address Enforcement Of Mask-Wearing At Indiana Statehouse

By Brandon Smith & Justin Hicks Jan 14, 2021
(Brandon Smith/IPB News)

A legislative committee hearing this week was disrupted when dozens of people who showed up to testify refused to wear masks – which are required in the Statehouse.

GOP Legislative Leaders Not Totally Sold On Holcomb's Spending Proposal

By Brandon Smith Jan 14, 2021
(Brandon Smith/IPB News)

Indiana Republican legislative leaders aren’t totally sold on Gov. Eric Holcomb’s proposal to spend nearly three-quarters of a billion dollars this year to pay down state debt instead of direct relief for Hoosiers struggling during the pandemic.